ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Price Target Increased to $102.00 by Analysts at Truist

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Truist from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.11% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of ICF International in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. ICF International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.86.

Shares of ICFI traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.00. 1,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,891. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.81 and its 200-day moving average is $69.54. ICF International has a 52 week low of $47.75 and a 52 week high of $94.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. ICF International had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $360.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ICF International will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ICF International by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 641,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,442,000 after buying an additional 144,756 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ICF International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,636,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of ICF International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 62,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ICF International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of ICF International by 151.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 10,305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

