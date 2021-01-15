ICON (ICX) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $71.46 Million

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 15th. ICON has a market capitalization of $346.52 million and approximately $71.46 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can now be bought for $0.60 or 0.00001663 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 582,380,973 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official website is www.icon.foundation. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ICON can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars.

