Iconic Token Trading Up 29.8% This Week (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 15th. Iconic Token has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $518.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Iconic Token has traded up 29.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Iconic Token token can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000464 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Iconic Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00040535 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.78 or 0.00114060 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00064420 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.96 or 0.00251575 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,599.13 or 0.91168568 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Iconic Token Token Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,978,073 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,178,073 tokens. The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding

Iconic Token Token Trading

Iconic Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconic Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Iconic Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Iconic Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Iconic Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.