Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.92

Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.92 and traded as high as $1.50. Iconix Brand Group shares last traded at $1.46, with a volume of 227,488 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average is $0.92. The company has a market cap of $17.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.39.

Get Iconix Brand Group alerts:

Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The brand management company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.46 million for the quarter.

Iconix Brand Group, Inc is a brand management company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a portfolio of over 30 global consumer brands across women’s, men’s, and home categories. The Company operates through segments: men’s, women’s, home and international. The Company’s brand portfolio includes brands, such as Candie’s, Bongo, Joe Boxer, Rampage, Mudd, London Fog, Mossimo, Ocean Pacific/OP, Danskin/Danskin Now, Rocawear/Roc Nation, Cannon, Royal Velvet, Fieldcrest, Charisma, Starter, Waverly, Ecko Unltd/Mark Ecko Cut & Sew, Zoo York, Umbro, Lee Cooper and Artful Dodger, and interests in Material Girl, Ed Hardy, Truth or Dare, Modern Amusement, Buffalo, Nick Graham Hydraulic and PONY brands.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Iconix Brand Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iconix Brand Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.