Idea Chain Coin Market Capitalization Hits $156.35 Million (ICH)

Idea Chain Coin (CURRENCY:ICH) traded up 15% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Idea Chain Coin token can currently be bought for about $3.05 or 0.00008559 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Idea Chain Coin has a total market cap of $156.35 million and $90,539.00 worth of Idea Chain Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Idea Chain Coin has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002804 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00037509 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00113728 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $92.37 or 0.00259167 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00064422 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00060105 BTC.

Idea Chain Coin’s total supply is 55,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,252,304 tokens. Idea Chain Coin’s official website is ideachaincoin.com

Idea Chain Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idea Chain Coin directly using US dollars.

