Ideagen plc (IDEA.L) (LON:IDEA) Sets New 1-Year High at $289.00

Ideagen plc (IDEA.L) (LON:IDEA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 289 ($3.78) and last traded at GBX 289 ($3.78), with a volume of 125550 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 270 ($3.53).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Ideagen plc (IDEA.L) from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ideagen plc (IDEA.L) in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 246.23 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 211.35. The firm has a market cap of £680.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,700.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.90.

In related news, insider Ben Dorks sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.87), for a total value of £660,000 ($862,294.23).

Ideagen plc develops and sells information management software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, and internationally. Its governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions include Q-Pulse QMS, a quality management software; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Q-Pulse Law, an EHS legal compliance software; Q-Pulse WorkRite, a health and safety management system; Pentana Audit, an audit automation software; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Compliance, an accountability and competency compliance software; and Pentana Risk, a cloud-based performance and risk management software.

