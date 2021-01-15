iDealCash Price Down 10.7% Over Last 7 Days (DEAL)

iDealCash (CURRENCY:DEAL) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. iDealCash has a total market capitalization of $520,218.41 and approximately $1.00 worth of iDealCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iDealCash token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, iDealCash has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.72 or 0.00104914 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000132 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $120.20 or 0.00334297 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00013012 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000178 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

iDealCash Token Profile

iDealCash (DEAL) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. iDealCash’s total supply is 1,446,609,103 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,446,608,662 tokens. iDealCash’s official website is idealcash.io. iDealCash’s official Twitter account is @IDealCashTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for iDealCash is /r/IdealCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IDealCash (DEAL) is an open-source community-driven cryptocurrency project that features transaction speeds that are 100s of times faster than Bitcoin. At the heart of IDealCash is a blockchain that is based on the technology found in BlackCoin and NovaCoin featuring fast and secure transactions, incredibly low transaction fees and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) rewards of 30% each year. The main goal of IDealCash is for it to become the main way in which we transact value in the cryptocurrency community. “

Buying and Selling iDealCash

iDealCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iDealCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iDealCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iDealCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

