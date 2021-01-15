IDEX Hits Market Capitalization of $19.34 Million (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. IDEX has a total market cap of $19.34 million and $1.02 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, IDEX has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. One IDEX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0343 or 0.00000091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00057921 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005448 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $166.39 or 0.00443354 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00041413 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,525.36 or 0.04064462 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00012719 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00016188 BTC.

About IDEX

IDEX is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 564,070,518 coins. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex . IDEX’s official website is idex.market

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

IDEX Coin Trading

IDEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

