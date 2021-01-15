IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDWM) Short Interest Update

IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDWM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of IDWM traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.38. 3,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,333. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.71. IDW Media has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $12.60. The stock has a market cap of $41.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

IDW Media Company Profile

IDW Media Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides entertainment products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IDW Publishing, IDW Entertainment, and CTM. The Publishing segment publishes comic books, graphic novels, digital content, and board and tabletop games; and trades in paperback products.

