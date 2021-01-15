iExec RLC (RLC) Market Capitalization Reaches $86.61 Million

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 15th. iExec RLC has a total market cap of $86.61 million and approximately $5.84 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iExec RLC coin can now be purchased for $1.08 or 0.00002906 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, iExec RLC has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00059724 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $168.76 or 0.00453431 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005460 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00041545 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,519.11 or 0.04081585 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00012808 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 35.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00016283 BTC.

iExec RLC Profile

iExec RLC (RLC) is a coin. It launched on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 coins and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 coins. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec . The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec . iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RLC is an Ethereum-based token used in the iEx.ec, a blockchain-based distributed cloud computing platform. Developers can rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique marketplace on the Ethereum blockchain. The RLC token allows users to rent servers, data and applications to execute their distributed applications. “

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

iExec RLC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges.

