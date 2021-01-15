IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 1,427 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,340 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PANW. United Bank bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $330,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,322 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 17.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,520 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $14,756,000 after purchasing an additional 9,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.91, for a total transaction of $1,284,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 307,047 shares in the company, valued at $112,658,614.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.72, for a total value of $2,672,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 914,981 shares in the company, valued at $203,784,568.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 166,656 shares of company stock valued at $51,353,212. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PANW opened at $363.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $336.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.28. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.47 and a twelve month high of $375.00. The firm has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.06 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 9.61% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $946.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.73 million. Research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PANW shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $297.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $375.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.56.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

