IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 2,214 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $3,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Public Storage by 3.0% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage by 2.6% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.0% in the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 5,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.2% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PSA shares. Truist boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $205.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Public Storage from $203.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.40.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $221.23 on Friday. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $155.37 and a 52-week high of $240.75. The stock has a market cap of $38.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $224.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.19). Public Storage had a net margin of 48.65% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The firm had revenue of $730.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 74.42%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

