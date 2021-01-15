IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 2,973 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $3,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 9,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 5.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 253,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,485,000 after purchasing an additional 12,863 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 117.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

ZBH stock opened at $162.62 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.37 and a 52-week high of $165.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,016.44, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.81.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZBH shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $152.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.88.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.