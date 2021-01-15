IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 3,070 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,413 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $3,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XLNX. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Xilinx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Xilinx during the third quarter worth about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Xilinx by 93.3% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 290 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Xilinx by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 290 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Xilinx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Xilinx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Xilinx from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xilinx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.95.

NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $140.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.50. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.68 and a fifty-two week high of $154.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.15. The company has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a PE ratio of 54.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $766.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.33 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

