IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 5,145 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Eversource Energy by 4.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,324,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,533,571,000 after buying an additional 1,156,239 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 24,594,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,054,831,000 after acquiring an additional 769,905 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 185.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 565,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,089,000 after acquiring an additional 367,406 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 388.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 390,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,641,000 after acquiring an additional 310,766 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 7.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,613,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,457,000 after purchasing an additional 300,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.60.

NYSE ES opened at $89.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.27. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $60.69 and a one year high of $99.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $0.5675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.80%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

