IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 5,760 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSX. Stolper Co increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Stolper Co now owns 39,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 9,232 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 112,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after acquiring an additional 6,929 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 32.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,114,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,576,000 after purchasing an additional 513,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 17.0% during the third quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 86,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 12,607 shares during the period. 65.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $74.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.77, a PEG ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $105.71.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.79. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.76.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

