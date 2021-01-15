IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,290 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $3,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 2nd quarter worth $319,000. Man Group plc grew its position in ANSYS by 21.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ANSYS by 0.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 383,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,953,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ANSYS by 2.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 321,661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,838,000 after purchasing an additional 6,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

In related news, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 14,296 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total value of $5,259,069.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 22,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.87, for a total value of $7,452,736.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,244,291.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,854 shares of company stock valued at $15,450,581. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $369.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $352.69 and its 200 day moving average is $326.40. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.07 and a 52 week high of $378.85. The company has a market cap of $31.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.50 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.67 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ANSYS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.50.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Recommended Story: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.