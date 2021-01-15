IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,294 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Centene were worth $3,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Centene by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Centene by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Centene by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Centene by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Centene by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 9,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

CNC stock opened at $65.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.96 and a fifty-two week high of $74.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.55.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.30. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $29.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNC. Stephens lowered Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Centene from $72.50 to $67.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Centene from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.38.

In other Centene news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $542,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 426,974 shares of company stock valued at $29,353,867. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

