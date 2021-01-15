IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,992 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,391 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in HP were worth $3,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 362.7% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 1,286.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in HP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 10,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $213,698.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,434.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christoph Schell sold 44,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $972,206.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,735.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 444,347 shares of company stock valued at $10,445,257 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $25.62 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $26.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.96.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.1938 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HPQ. Bank of America increased their target price on HP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on HP from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays cut HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.08.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

