IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 1,951 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Roku were worth $3,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Roku by 19.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Roku by 15.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Roku by 43.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 8.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,151,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,956,000 after buying an additional 788,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Roku by 2,294.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ROKU shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Roku from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Roku from $275.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Pivotal Research raised Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Roku from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.54.

Shares of ROKU opened at $418.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $334.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -363.88 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.09. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.22 and a 52-week high of $423.00.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $451.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.48 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 19.43% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 4,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.81, for a total value of $1,125,079.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,059,865.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $7,276,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,078,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 598,509 shares of company stock worth $181,334,637 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

