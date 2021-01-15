IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 4,691 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 4.5% during the third quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 3.6% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.5% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 11.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. 61.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Shares of PCAR opened at $89.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $49.11 and a 52-week high of $95.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.48.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.85%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.63%.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $397,935.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 6,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.88, for a total value of $596,661.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,939 shares in the company, valued at $3,802,414.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,558 shares of company stock worth $9,380,111 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PCAR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Bank of America cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.71.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.