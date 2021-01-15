IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 7,363 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,363 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $3,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 32,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.38.

XEL stock opened at $63.56 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $76.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.84. The stock has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. On average, research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.15%.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 5,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $415,103.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,167.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.