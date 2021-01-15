IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $3,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in A. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 102.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 7,968 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 209.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 50,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after buying an additional 34,015 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 51.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at $1,506,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 17.3% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Shares of A opened at $126.03 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.13 and a 52-week high of $129.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.64. The stock has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a PE ratio of 54.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Agilent Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Cleveland Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.74.

In related news, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $2,290,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 85,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total value of $9,925,910.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,026,573.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,508 shares of company stock worth $12,928,428 over the last quarter.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.