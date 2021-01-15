IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,939 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the third quarter worth $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in Sysco by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 40.5% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sysco from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.56.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $75.51 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $84.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.24. The company has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of 198.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Sysco had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.55%.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 409,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $29,839,739.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,932.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,752,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $126,891,644.46. Insiders have sold a total of 2,824,455 shares of company stock worth $205,117,127 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

