IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the third quarter worth $28,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its stake in Paychex by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex stock opened at $88.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.58. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.87 and a 12 month high of $99.95.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.30 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.67.

In other news, Director Joseph Doody sold 10,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.09, for a total value of $941,159.80. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $337,855.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,871 shares in the company, valued at $842,124.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 266,434 shares of company stock valued at $23,965,339. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

