IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,808 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $3,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 38 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSGP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $815.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet cut shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $900.00 to $915.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $890.58.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $868.28 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $500.24 and a 1 year high of $951.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 16.35 and a quick ratio of 16.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $894.24 and its 200 day moving average is $839.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.55 and a beta of 0.97.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.46. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $425.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.13 million. Research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

Recommended Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.