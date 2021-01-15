IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 733.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,411.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,360.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,261.53. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,453.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.50 billion, a PE ratio of 168.88, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,455.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,200.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,580.00 to $1,520.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,346.55.

In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total transaction of $3,359,267.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,439,960.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total transaction of $50,062,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

