IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 89,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,922,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 13.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 183.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. South State CORP. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 75.0% in the third quarter. South State CORP. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at $311,000. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total transaction of $1,395,786.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total value of $1,163,597.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,042,358.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STZ. Argus increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.38.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $223.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $215.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.87. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.28 and a 52 week high of $240.76.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

