IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $296,558.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,206,869.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 2,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $366,426.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,373.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,206 shares of company stock valued at $928,698. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.84.

Shares of MCHP opened at $153.28 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $154.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

