IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,894 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 327.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 9,062 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $558,128.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,793 shares in the company, valued at $4,113,780.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,310 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $383,458.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,257 shares in the company, valued at $7,854,947.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,585 shares of company stock worth $1,246,704. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GIS opened at $55.75 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $46.59 and a one year high of $66.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.51%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. CSFB upgraded General Mills to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.35.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

