IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $2.96 Million Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Justin Leong sold 7,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.36, for a total transaction of $1,635,926.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,001,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $201,505.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,659,233. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,082 shares of company stock worth $5,075,731. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RMD shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ResMed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.83.

NYSE RMD opened at $213.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $212.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a PE ratio of 49.95, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.38. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.85 and a fifty-two week high of $224.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $751.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.47 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. ResMed’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.77%.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

