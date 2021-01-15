IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $218.96 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,650,171 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,332 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 7.0% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $218,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its position in shares of Apple by 285.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 77,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,917,000 after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 395.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,638 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 17,269 shares in the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. increased its position in Apple by 296.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 195,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,586,000 after buying an additional 145,847 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Apple by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after buying an additional 50,340,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Apple by 272.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 565,383 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $65,478,000 after buying an additional 413,385 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.99.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $128.91 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $138.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.07 and a 200 day moving average of $115.34.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.