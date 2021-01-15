IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $3.50 Million Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,724 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 9,582 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. FMR LLC lifted its position in eBay by 136.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,491,744 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $969,892,000 after purchasing an additional 10,666,647 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in eBay by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,718,202 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $506,319,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160,659 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in eBay by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,610,509 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $240,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,235 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in eBay by 2,721.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,143,648 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $111,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,663 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,825,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EBAY. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.64.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $55.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.43 and a 200-day moving average of $53.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.63, for a total transaction of $45,746.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,777.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $266,749.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,454.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,052 shares of company stock valued at $654,339. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

