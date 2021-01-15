IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $3.55 Million Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,674 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $3,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $91.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.97, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.09. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $50.06 and a 52 week high of $95.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

