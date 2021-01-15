IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $3.74 Million Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $3,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $640,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 198.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $228.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $223.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.36.

SNPS stock opened at $257.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $247.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.61. The company has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.84, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.90 and a 52-week high of $264.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 2,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.12, for a total value of $521,439.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,374.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.54, for a total value of $910,208.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,367,757.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,463 shares of company stock valued at $6,413,503 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

