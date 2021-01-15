IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALXN. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $156.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.67 and a 52 week high of $160.03. The company has a market capitalization of $34.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.66.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total transaction of $3,795,208.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,949 shares in the company, valued at $6,930,757.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $187,057.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,688.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALXN. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.26.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

