IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 65.7% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Amphenol by 50.5% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 470 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $133.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $40.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.28. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.05 and a fifty-two week high of $137.18.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.08.

In other news, SVP Zachary W. Raley sold 242,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.18, for a total value of $28,359,786.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,581 shares in the company, valued at $7,216,061.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Dieter Ehrmanntraut sold 158,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total value of $18,823,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,322,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 460,919 shares of company stock valued at $54,744,348. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

