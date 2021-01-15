IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 12,467 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,467 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in American International Group were worth $3,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of American International Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 718,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,773,000 after buying an additional 30,491 shares during the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 25,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,718,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $521,287,000 after acquiring an additional 854,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in American International Group by 25.5% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 104,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AIG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on American International Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.07.

In other news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $493,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,705,246.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder International Group I. American acquired 625,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $41.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $35.58 billion, a PE ratio of -7.10, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.36. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.07 and a 1-year high of $56.42.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.79 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

