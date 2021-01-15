IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 3,771 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $3,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 416.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 201.2% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 15.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $142.32 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.99 and a 12-month high of $143.13. The company has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on The Travelers Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Travelers Companies from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.25.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

