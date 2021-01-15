IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,289 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 274,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 12.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,751,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,239,000 after purchasing an additional 628,922 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 13.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth about $536,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,545,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,746,000 after buying an additional 639,249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on AFL. TheStreet raised shares of Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Aflac in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Aflac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Aflac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.30.

In other Aflac news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 11,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $544,146.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,906,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 29,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total value of $1,292,848.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,194.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,345. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $46.87 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $53.46. The stock has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.08.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.25. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.