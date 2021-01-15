IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,883 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DLR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,187,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,696,520,000 after buying an additional 1,385,679 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 971,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,998,000 after acquiring an additional 409,252 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,775,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,305,000 after acquiring an additional 328,076 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,238,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,719,000 after acquiring an additional 247,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,186,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,956,000 after acquiring an additional 187,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $150,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,024 shares in the company, valued at $150,528. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total value of $7,460,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 784,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000,932.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,104,878. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DLR opened at $133.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.10. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.00 and a 52-week high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.62). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.37%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DLR shares. TD Securities raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Edward Jones raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Mizuho began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.40.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

