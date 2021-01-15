IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,788 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $3,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries during the third quarter worth $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 163.4% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in PPG Industries by 616.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the third quarter worth $52,000. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $151.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.77 and a 52 week high of $153.81. The firm has a market cap of $35.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.46%. PPG Industries’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PPG. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) raised PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PPG Industries from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Laurentian raised PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.42.

In other news, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $518,441.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,481.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 81,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.65, for a total transaction of $10,828,590.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,247,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.