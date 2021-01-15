IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,912 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $3,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 20.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,047,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,710,000 after purchasing an additional 174,568 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 124,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,649,000 after buying an additional 9,886 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 25,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,087,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in SBA Communications by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

SBAC opened at $264.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,650.65 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $276.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.40. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $205.20 and a 1 year high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($1.99). The firm had revenue of $522.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.26 million. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th were given a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.91%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SBAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $293.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $366.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.75.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

