IGG (OTCMKTS:IGGGF) Shares Down 4%

IGG Inc (OTCMKTS:IGGGF)’s stock price fell 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.96 and last traded at $0.96. 400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.98.

About IGG (OTCMKTS:IGGGF)

IGG Inc, an investment holding company, engages in the development and operation of mobile and online games in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers free-to-play mobile, browser, PC, and client-based online games in 24 languages. It also licenses online games; and provides customer support services.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for IGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.