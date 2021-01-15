Ignition Price Reaches $0.20 on Exchanges (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. One Ignition token can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000530 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ignition has traded 198.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ignition has a market capitalization of $271,637.42 and $50.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ignition alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,319.88 or 1.00148852 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00020576 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002307 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00011650 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000175 BTC.

About Ignition

Ignition (CRYPTO:IC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,388,108 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,374,935 tokens. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Ignition

Ignition can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ignition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ignition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.