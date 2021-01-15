iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Holdings Boosted by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 56.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,118,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402,370 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 1.59% of iHeartMedia worth $14,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in iHeartMedia in the second quarter worth $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in iHeartMedia during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in iHeartMedia by 214.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iHeartMedia during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in iHeartMedia during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000.

IHRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on iHeartMedia from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.71.

In related news, CEO Robert W. Pittman bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $203,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 558,381 shares in the company, valued at $5,667,567.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of iHeartMedia stock opened at $13.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.62. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $19.69.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $744.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.76 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio and Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,200 radio station affiliates.

