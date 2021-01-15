IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Holdings Increased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $3,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,053,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $632,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,398 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 6,017,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $472,472,000 after purchasing an additional 171,784 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,898,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,854,000 after purchasing an additional 686,985 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,689,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,660,000 after purchasing an additional 61,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,553,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,953,000 after purchasing an additional 248,026 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE INFO opened at $83.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.43. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12-month low of $44.81 and a 12-month high of $101.45.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other IHS Markit news, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 889 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $75,049.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,759 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,414.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INFO. Argus downgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.44.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

