IHT Real Estate Protocol Trading Down 12.2% This Week (IHT)

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a market cap of $480,023.18 and approximately $39,435.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. One IHT Real Estate Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IHT Real Estate Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00050565 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005582 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.24 or 0.00417095 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00040408 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,539.53 or 0.04083844 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00013454 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00013797 BTC.

About IHT Real Estate Protocol

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CRYPTO:IHT) is a token. It was first traded on December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 tokens. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official website is ihtcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “I-House Token (IHT) aims to allow users and institutions the possibility to own a split percentage of a real estate project in the form of cryptocurrency, or in this case, the IHT token. IHT wants to integrate the global real estate markets with the blockchain technology, making possible for anyone to own a quota in tokens. The IHT token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum Network and is to be used within the IHT platform. “

IHT Real Estate Protocol Token Trading

IHT Real Estate Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IHT Real Estate Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IHT Real Estate Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IHT Real Estate Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IHT Real Estate Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IHT Real Estate Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.