Ilika plc (IKA.L) (LON:IKA) Shares Gap Down to $202.00

Ilika plc (IKA.L) (LON:IKA)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $202.00, but opened at $192.50. Ilika plc (IKA.L) shares last traded at $197.00, with a volume of 188,953 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 16.87, a quick ratio of 16.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £275.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 148.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 98.

About Ilika plc (IKA.L) (LON:IKA)

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid state batteries primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, electric vehicles, smart cities/building, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, military, and aerospace sectors.

