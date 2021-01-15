Image Chain Group (OTCMKTS:ICGL) & Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) Head to Head Survey

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) and Image Chain Group (OTCMKTS:ICGL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclo Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Image Chain Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cyclo Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 110.53%. Given Cyclo Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cyclo Therapeutics is more favorable than Image Chain Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.4% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 31.9% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclo Therapeutics -903.35% -4,537.83% -278.21% Image Chain Group N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Cyclo Therapeutics has a beta of -1, indicating that its stock price is 200% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Image Chain Group has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclo Therapeutics $1.01 million 9.59 -$7.53 million N/A N/A Image Chain Group N/A N/A -$2.92 million N/A N/A

Image Chain Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cyclo Therapeutics.

Cyclo Therapeutics Company Profile

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs. It has a collaboration with the Chattanooga Center for Neurologic Research. The company was formerly known as CTD Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. in October 2019. Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Gainesville, Florida.

Image Chain Group Company Profile

Image Chain Group Limited, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in producing, marketing, and selling tea polyphenol products. The company is headquartered in Sheung Wan, Hong Kong.

